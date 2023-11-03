KSE-100 Surges to All-Time High After Over 6 Years

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 soared to an all-time high on Friday, surging past the previous record of 52,800 after 6.5 years.

After opening trade at 52,656.76 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 0.5 percent or 261 points at 9:40 AM to a new high of 52,917.

"PSX Market Soars to All Time Highs”, Igniting Frenzy! The market, for the very first time in its history, has achieved a remarkable milestone by soaring to unprecedented all-time high levels, surging past previous records and setting a new era of financial excellence.… pic.twitter.com/uO8cCwjLVl — Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) November 3, 2023

At 10:40 AM, the benchmark index went up 408 points to 53,064 points after witnessing a 0.8 percent jump.

At the time of filing, sectors painting the benchmark KSE 100 index in green included TPL Properties Limited (PSX: TPLP), Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: KOSM), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL), and Al Shaheer Corporation Limited (PSX: ASC).

Top Volumes

SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME TPLP 13.37 13.66 13.3 0.27 11,085,489 KOSM 2.08 2.15 2.02 0.09 8,958,000 PRL 21.72 21.95 21.65 0.15 6,449,966 ASC 8.74 8.94 8.42 0.29 6,065,807 AIRLINK 40.9 41.5 40.3 1.49 5,716,250 WTL 1.33 1.36 1.31 0.02 5,133,148 UNITY 24.65 24.84 23.91 0.71 4,524,121

This is an intraday market update.