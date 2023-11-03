KSE-100 Surges to All-Time High After Over 6 Years

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 3, 2023 | 10:51 am
PSX | ProPakistani

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 soared to an all-time high on Friday, surging past the previous record of 52,800 after 6.5 years.

After opening trade at 52,656.76 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 0.5 percent or 261 points at 9:40 AM to a new high of 52,917.

At 10:40 AM, the benchmark index went up 408 points to 53,064 points after witnessing a 0.8 percent jump.

At the time of filing, sectors painting the benchmark KSE 100 index in green included TPL Properties Limited (PSX: TPLP), Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: KOSM), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL), and Al Shaheer Corporation Limited (PSX: ASC).

Top Volumes
SCRIP PRICE HIGH LOW CHANGE VOLUME
TPLP 13.37 13.66 13.3 0.27 11,085,489
KOSM 2.08 2.15 2.02 0.09 8,958,000
PRL 21.72 21.95 21.65 0.15 6,449,966
ASC 8.74 8.94 8.42 0.29 6,065,807
AIRLINK 40.9 41.5 40.3 1.49 5,716,250
WTL 1.33 1.36 1.31 0.02 5,133,148
UNITY 24.65 24.84 23.91 0.71 4,524,121

This is an intraday market update.

>