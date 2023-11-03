KSE-100 Surges to All-Time High After Over 6 Years

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark index KSE-100 soared to an all-time high on Friday, surging past the previous record of 52,800 after 6.5 years.
After opening trade at 52,656.76 points, the benchmark KSE-100 index went up by 0.5 percent or 261 points at 9:40 AM to a new high of 52,917.
"PSX Market Soars to All Time Highs”, Igniting Frenzy!
The market, for the very first time in its history, has achieved a remarkable milestone by soaring to unprecedented all-time high levels, surging past previous records and setting a new era of financial excellence.… pic.twitter.com/uO8cCwjLVl
— Arif Habib Limited (@ArifHabibLtd) November 3, 2023
At 10:40 AM, the benchmark index went up 408 points to 53,064 points after witnessing a 0.8 percent jump.
At the time of filing, sectors painting the benchmark KSE 100 index in green included TPL Properties Limited (PSX: TPLP), Kohinoor Spinning Mills Limited (PSX: KOSM), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PSX: PRL), and Al Shaheer Corporation Limited (PSX: ASC).
Top Volumes
|SCRIP
|PRICE
|HIGH
|LOW
|CHANGE
|VOLUME
|TPLP
|13.37
|13.66
|13.3
|0.27
|11,085,489
|KOSM
|2.08
|2.15
|2.02
|0.09
|8,958,000
|PRL
|21.72
|21.95
|21.65
|0.15
|6,449,966
|ASC
|8.74
|8.94
|8.42
|0.29
|6,065,807
|AIRLINK
|40.9
|41.5
|40.3
|1.49
|5,716,250
|WTL
|1.33
|1.36
|1.31
|0.02
|5,133,148
|UNITY
|24.65
|24.84
|23.91
|0.71
|4,524,121
This is an intraday market update.