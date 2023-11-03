PIA Announces to Restore Its Flight Operation By Next Week

Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) flight operation will be completely restored by next week, claimed the national flag carrier.

Following a payment of Rs 500 million to Pakistan State Oil (PSO), officials have planned to fuel approximately 35 flights.

ALSO READ Azerbaijan Airlines Starts Direct Flights to Islamabad

The national flag carrier has adopted a new strategy and it will now be conducting its flight operation based on fuel availability. It means that the originally scheduled flight operations, planned six months ago, have been abandoned.

Sharing details about the flight operation, a spokesperson for the PIA stated that they operated a total of 60 flights on Thursday, including 46 international and 14 domestic.

The spokesperson added that the airline has scheduled 75 more flights for Friday (today) and it hopes that the full operation will be restored by next week.

Previously, the national flag carrier was operating just 32 flights daily, the spokesman added.

It must be recalled that PIA was forced to cancel hundreds of international and domestic flights due to the unavailability of fuel. Private airlines took full advantage of PIA’s crisis as it jacked up their fares massively.

Recently, the state-owned airline was brutally trolled on social media after one of its posts backfired. It announced the restoration of its flight operation but with a caption that raised eyebrows.

“I’ve fallen many times, but I’ve always picked myself up again,” read the caption.

"I've fallen many times, but I've always picked myself up again. I'm not broken. My failures do not define me, its my resolve that makes me stronger, than ever before." Proud to announce, that #PIA Flt Ops is now fully restored. pic.twitter.com/s9Q1wCXdZf — PIA (@Official_PIA) November 2, 2023

Responding to the shocking post, netizens reminded PIA that it is an airline, so it’s not supposed to fall even once, let alone many times.