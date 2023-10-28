United Nations Forms Advisory Body to Keep AI Progress in Check

On Thursday, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres unveiled the formation of a 39-member advisory panel dedicated to tackling global challenges in the field of artificial intelligence governance.

This diverse group comprises individuals such as technology company leaders, government representatives from nations ranging from Spain to Saudi Arabia, and academics hailing from countries including the United States, Russia, and Japan.

Prominent tech figures such as Sony’s Chief Technology Officer, Hiroaki Kitano, OpenAI’s Chief Technology Officer, Mira Murati, and Microsoft’s Chief Responsible AI Officer, Natasha Crampton, are among the executive representatives from technology firms on this panel.

The advisory board boasts a global representation, spanning six continents, and features diverse backgrounds that range from the likes of AI expert Vilas Dhar in the United States to Professor Yi Zeng in China and Egyptian legal expert Mohamed Farahat.

Guterres said in a statement:

The transformative potential of AI for good is difficult even to grasp. And without entering into a host of doomsday scenarios, it is already clear that the malicious use of AI could undermine trust in institutions, weaken social cohesion and threaten democracy itself.

Since the introduction of OpenAI’s ChatGPT last year, the technology’s appeal has transcended borders, drawing the attention of AI researchers worldwide who have voiced concerns regarding its societal implications.

As numerous governments diligently work on crafting legislation to oversee the proliferation of AI, there’s a growing chorus of voices, including researchers and policymakers, calling for international cooperation.

The United Nations panel intends to issue preliminary recommendations by the end of this year, with the final set of recommendations expected by the summer of 2024.

Via: Reuters