HBL – A TikTok Global Success Story!

TikTok, the leading destination for short-form mobile video has published a case study on HBL’s campaign for HBLPSL Season 8 on its global website.

The case celebrates the #JahanFansWahanStadium campaign and highlights the ground-breaking achievements of HBL. During the campaign, 8.9 million videos were created, generating over 8.7 billion views on the platform and it reached an incredible 97% Pakistani TikTok users. HBL is Pakistan’s no. 1 bank on TikTok with over 550,000 followers.

#JahanFansWahanStadium invited cricket fans to showcase and celebrate their passion for HBLPSL by posting interesting videos using the hashtag. Influencers were also engaged to create interest in the campaign. The popular and catchy HBLPSL anthem served as the perfect soundtrack, enhancing the atmosphere of every celebratory moment. By capitalizing on the enthusiasm surrounding the HBLPSL Season 8, the campaign united cricket fans and provided them with an exciting outlet to express their love for the sport on TikTok.

Speaking on the achievement, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said: “As HBL pivots towards the future, TikTok is an essential partner in helping us reach the next generation of Pakistanis. With the “Jahan Fans Wahan Stadium” hashtag challenge campaign, we were able to tap into the passion of cricket fans in Pakistan and create a truly immersive and interactive experience. The campaign was a huge success, with millions of young Pakistanis participating in, and sharing their love for HBLPSL, on TikTok.”

Commenting on the case study, Faiza Zafar, Partnerships Lead, Global Business Solutions, TikTok – Pakistan, said: “We’re very proud of the work we’ve done with HBL on this landmark campaign. By leveraging the premium placement and mass reach of our ad solutions, while also working with TikTok’s brilliant community of creators, #JahanFansWahanStadium became a resounding success on TikTok. We’re looking forward to more collaborations with HBL in the future as they continue to successfully engage with the next generation of customers in Pakistan.”