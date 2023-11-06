Pakistan Drawn Alongside Germany in Hockey Olympics 2024 Qualifiers

After the completion of the Pan American Games in hockey and the African Hockey Road to Paris 2024, five men’s and women’s teams have secured direct qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by becoming Continental Champions.

Apart from France, an additional 16 men’s and women’s teams have also confirmed their participation in the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. The groupings for these qualification tournaments have been unveiled.

Each gender has been split into two groups, with 8 teams assigned to each of the following locations: Muscat, Oman and Valencia, Spain for the men’s competition, and Ranchi, India and Valencia, Spain for the women’s competition.

Here are the groups of 16 teams for the men’s competition in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024:

POOL A POOL B BELGIUM GREAT BRITAIN SPAIN GERMANY KOREA NEW ZEALAND IRELAND MALAYSIA JAPAN PAKISTAN AUSTRIA CANADA EGYPT CHILE UKRAINE CHINA

The teams in POOL A will play their matches in Valencia, Spain, while the teams in POOL B will play in Muscat, Oman.

It should be noted that the men’s competition matches in POOL B were initially scheduled to take place in Pakistan. However, the FIH Olympics qualifying round has decided to rescind the rights previously granted to Pakistan for hosting.

The decision, communicated via a letter to the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), is a response to the concerns raised by the international hockey governing body.

The women’s competition for the Hockey Olympic Qualifier also has two groups, with 8 teams in each group.

Here are groups of 16 teams for the women’s competition in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024:

POOL A POOL B BELGIUM GERMANY GREAT BRITAIN INDIA SPAIN NEW ZEALAND KOREA JAPAN IRELAND CHILE CANADA UNITED STATES MALAYSIA ITALY UKRAINE CZECH REPUBLIC

The women’s competition will be played in POOL A, with teams playing in Valencia, Spain, and POOL B will be played in Ranchi, India.

Meanwhile, the 2024 FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers are scheduled to take place from January 13th to January 21st, 2024. Qualification for the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be secured by the top three teams in each of the four FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024 tournaments.