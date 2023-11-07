Honda Atlas Once Again Extends Plant Shutdown

Honda Atlas has announced that it has once again decided to extend its production shutdown.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company stated that production will be halted from November 8 to November 9. ”Any change in plan will be updated accordingly,” it added.

This is the second time that the auto manufacturer has extended its plant shutdown. Earlier in October, Honda suspended its production for a week, from October 24 to October 31.

However, it failed to resolve issues with the inventory and parts shortages and announced another week’s extension. Now, Honda Atlas has notified a day’s extension for the shutdown.

It is unclear whether or not the automaker will be able to resume its production after November 9. Earlier, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also announced an extension in its plant shutdown period, from November 6 to November 8. However, it resumed operations at the motorcycle plant.

Last month, the auto industry reduced the prices for vehicles following the Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar. Honda cut its prices by up to Rs. 300,000 while Toyota, KIA, and MG also saw significant reductions in prices.