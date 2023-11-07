News Guides Comparisons Specs & Price

Honda Atlas Once Again Extends Plant Shutdown

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Nov 7, 2023 | 5:37 pm

📢 For the latest Auto news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Honda Atlas has announced that it has once again decided to extend its production shutdown.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the company stated that production will be halted from November 8 to November 9. ”Any change in plan will be updated accordingly,” it added.

This is the second time that the auto manufacturer has extended its plant shutdown. Earlier in October, Honda suspended its production for a week, from October 24 to October 31.

However, it failed to resolve issues with the inventory and parts shortages and announced another week’s extension. Now, Honda Atlas has notified a day’s extension for the shutdown.

It is unclear whether or not the automaker will be able to resume its production after November 9. Earlier, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) also announced an extension in its plant shutdown period, from November 6 to November 8.  However, it resumed operations at the motorcycle plant.

Last month, the auto industry reduced the prices for vehicles following the Pakistani rupee’s appreciation against the US dollar. Honda cut its prices by up to Rs. 300,000 while Toyota, KIA, and MG also saw significant reductions in prices.


lens

80-Year-Old Man Takes Son to Court for Refusing to Let Him Remarry
Read more in lens

proproperty

RDA Issues Show Cause Notice to Faisal Town Phase-II
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>