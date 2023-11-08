Confiz Equips Leaders with Advanced Consulting Skills through Harvard Training Program

In a bold move that underscores its dedication to excellence, Confiz – a global technology consulting firm, has fortified its leadership ranks by enlisting its top executives in Harvard’s renowned professional development program.

Committed to its core value of ‘continuous learning,’ Confiz enrolled its senior leadership in Harvard’s The Consultant’s Toolkit: A Consulting Training program focused on developing a pipeline of well-trained leaders and consultants capable of adapting to and objectively addressing enterprise-level business challenges.

This training program aimed to refine consulting abilities and empower senior management to discover practical solutions for immediate client business challenges using proven techniques, contributing to organizational effectiveness and delivering tangible results. As a result, this strategic investment positions Confiz as a provider of top-tier consulting services to its global clientele.

Shawn O’Connor, a distinguished instructor with a stellar track record, led this comprehensive course. He is a recipient of two Dean’s Commendations for Distinguished Teaching Performance with extensive experience in instructing graduate-level business courses in management consulting, strategy, marketing, and business law at renowned universities.

The company’s senior leaders, including Rehman Qamar, Senior Director of Professional Services; Rehan Sarwar, Senior Director of Engineering; Muhammad Hassan, Vice President of Engineering; Omair Sajid, Vice President of Professional Services; Muhammad Awaid, Senior Project Manager; and Saad Salahuddin, Director of Professional Services, successfully graduated from the Harvard’s Consultant’s Toolkit: Consulting Training program, adding advanced strategic thinking and consulting abilities to their arsenal.

The Consultant’s Toolkit: Consulting Training program explored a diverse range of consulting tools, empowering leaders to proficiently diagnose organizational challenges, evaluate solutions, boost their confidence in presenting recommendations to clients, and ultimately drive successful outcomes.

The program covered various topics, including strategic frameworks, diagnostic tools, research methodologies, and recommendation presentation techniques. The course also emphasized versatile analytical techniques applicable across various business scenarios.

The participants engaged in a dynamic mix of lectures, case discussions, and interactive group exercises, expanding their expertise to address modern business challenges head-on. Furthermore, the program offered the leadership team at Confiz a valuable opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and gain exposure to diverse perspectives from talented professionals across the industry.

Sharing his experience with the course, Saad Salahuddin, one of the participants, said: “Attending Harvard’s Consultant’s Toolkit program on-campus, along with other participants from diverse business backgrounds, was a valuable experience. It helped our team refine our consulting skills and gain a fresh perspective and insights as we learned alongside peers who encountered similar business challenges. ”

“Given the rapid pace of technological change, people development is essential for any organization,” said Affan Aijaz, Head of People and Culture at Confiz. He added: “Harvard’s The Consultant’s Toolkit: Consulting Training program has allowed us not just to nurture our leadership but also foster a culture of continuous improvement and consistently deliver the best value to our clients.”

Through its continued investment in the technical and professional development of its leaders, Confiz has demonstrated its dedication to preparing its workforce for the ever-evolving professional landscape and sharpening its business and technical acumen. Hopefully, following Confiz’s lead, more companies will initiate similar endeavors, contribute to the growth of teams and enterprises, and elevate Pakistan’s standing on the global stage.