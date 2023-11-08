Gas Bills Set to Skyrocket as OGRA Notifies New Gas Prices

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) notified the new natural gas sale prices effective from November 1.

The federal government under sections 7(1) 8(3) and 21(2)(h) of the OGRA Ordinance, 2002 advised the revised category-wise natural gas sale prices to OGRA for notification.

ALSO READ Rupee Falls 13th Day in a Row Against US Dollar

The federal government has the sole jurisdiction to fix sale prices for different categories of consumers of natural gas considering socioeconomic agenda and sectoral policies while making adjustments in cross-subsidy and Gas Development Surcharge.

OGRA, in accordance with the policy guidelines of the federal government, has notified the natural gas sale prices effective from November 1, 2023. The revised prices are as follows:

Fixed monthly charges

It is pertinent to mention here that domestic consumers under the protected category will pay a fixed monthly charge of Rs. 400 while non-protected category consumers will have to pay a fixed monthly charge of Rs. 1,000 up to 1.5 hm3 while for consumers exceeding consumption of 1.5 hm3 will have to pay monthly charges of Rs. 2,000.