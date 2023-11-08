Heated Argument Between Imran Butt and Usman Qadir During Pakistan Cup

In an ongoing incident in the Pakistan Cup, there was a case of mismanagement and a heated argument between players of Lahore Blues during a Rawalpindi-leg match.

According to sources, a very heated conversation took place between two international players on the Lahore Blues team, with the team’s captain, Imran Butt, having a confrontation with Usman Qadir.

The head coach of Lahore Blues remained a passive observer and did not make any effort to intervene and resolve the misunderstanding between the players.

Despite putting in a good performance in all three matches, Usman Qadir was not asked to complete his full quota of overs during the game.

Usman Qadir expressed his frustration to the head coach, questioning why he wasn’t given the opportunity to bowl full overs despite his good performance. In response, Imran Butt stated that he would make decisions based on what he believes is best for the team.

As the argument escalated, the disagreement between Usman Qadir and Imran Butt nearly turned physical before other team members and coaching staff intervened to defuse the situation.

The Lahore Blues players expressed concerns about the head coach, Kamran Khan, who remained a passive observer during the incident.

In the meantime, there was also a confrontation between Lahore Blues’ bowling coach, Fahad Masood, and fielding coach, Ashraf Ali, on the field before the match.