Islamabad United Appoint Former New Zealand Coach as Head Coach for PSL 9

In a significant development for the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United has appointed Mike Hesson as their head coach.

Hesson, a seasoned tactician with extensive coaching experience in various T20 leagues worldwide, including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), is set to steer the franchise into a new era of success.

Hesson’s reputation precedes him, known for his aggressive and attacking brand of cricket that has consistently yielded positive results. His ability to extract the best from his players, coupled with his proven track record, makes him a formidable addition to Islamabad United’s coaching setup.

Hesson takes over the reins from Azhar Mahmood, who admirably guided the team to the playoffs in both of his seasons as head coach. While Mahmood’s contributions are commendable, Islamabad United seeks to elevate its performance to new heights under Hesson’s leadership.

Hesson’s appointment signals Islamabad United’s unwavering commitment to excellence and their determination to secure the coveted PSL trophy. His expertise and passion for the game are expected to inject a fresh dose of energy and innovation into the franchise, propelling it to new heights of success.

With Hesson at the helm, Islamabad United is poised to embark on an exciting new chapter, filled with the promise of thrilling matches, captivating storylines, and, most importantly, the pursuit of PSL glory.