Here Are the Top 5 Greatest ODI Innings of All Time

Cricket is a sport that evokes passion and excitement among fans all over the world. Nowadays, cricket has seen significant improvements, especially in terms of its pace and intensity.

In the world of cricket, numerous players have displayed immense passion, dedicated themselves to their teams, and left an everlasting impression with their remarkable performances, often single-handedly securing victories for their respective squads.

ALSO READ Asian Cricket Council Announces Schedule for U-19 Asia Cup

Here are the top five players who delivered their greatest ODI cricket performances with the bat.

Maxwell: 201* for Australia v Afghanistan, 2023 World Cup



Maxwell took to the crease as Australia faced a daunting challenge, with their score at 49/4 in the ninth over while chasing Afghanistan’s target of 292 runs. However, what transpired on the pitch was beyond anyone’s expectations.

The dynamic right-handed batsman orchestrated a match-turning performance, scoring an incredible unbeaten 201 runs from just 128 balls. He adorned his innings with 10 sixes and 21 boundaries, leaving spectators in awe.

What made Maxwell’s achievement even more remarkable was that he accomplished it while battling severe cramps that had plagued him long before Australia approached the target.

“Glenn Maxwell’s performance is nothing short of astonishing. It’s arguably one of the most remarkable feats cricket has ever witnessed. It’s truly mind-boggling,” former New Zealand wicketkeeper Ian Smith exclaimed as Maxwell struck a six to secure the victory and reach his double century.

ALSO READ Shaheen Afridi Loses Top Spot in ICC ODI Bowling Ranking

Rohit Sharma: 264 for India v Sri Lanka, 2014



Rohit Sharma still maintains the record for the highest individual score in a men’s One Day International (ODI) cricket match, having scored an impressive 264 runs against Sri Lanka during India’s innings, which totaled 404 runs.

As a right-handed opening batsman, Rohit Sharma played a remarkable innings where he carried his bat through to the last ball of the innings. He was eventually caught at long off while charging against Sri Lanka’s fast bowler, Nuwan Kulasekara.

Rohit reached this remarkable milestone by facing 173 balls and hitting a total of nine sixes and 33 boundaries. Notably, he set a record that still remains unbroken for the most boundaries (fours) scored in an individual ODI innings.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Loses No.1 Spot in ICC ODI Batting Rankings After 951 Days

Abdul Razzaq: 109* for Pakistan vs South Africa, 2010



In an almost unbelievable turn of events, Abdul Razzaq played a phenomenal innings of 109 runs from just 72 balls, which ultimately propelled Pakistan to level the series against South Africa. This incredible feat came down to just one ball and one wicket remaining.

The situation seemed almost dire, with Pakistan’s victory appearing out of reach, until Razzaq unleashed his extraordinary power-hitting skills. He smashed his tenth six in the final over, hammering Albie Morkel over midwicket, concluding an astonishing display of batting prowess.

Prior to this moment, it seemed that Pakistan’s win was merely a distant dream, overshadowed by the impending and seemingly inevitable defeat.

ALSO READ Shoaib Akhtar Unveils Road Map to Transform Pakistan Cricket [Video]

Kapil Dev: 175* for India v Zimbabwe, 1983 World Cup



In the 1983 World Cup match against Zimbabwe, Kapil Dev played a crucial role for India. When he came to bat, India was in deep trouble, with the score at 9 runs for 4 wickets. Things got even worse as the score dropped to 17 runs for 5 wickets.

As the captain of the Indian team, Kapil Dev showed incredible resilience and skill. He managed to score 175 not out from 138 balls, hitting six sixes and 16 fours. This remarkable innings helped India reach a total of 266 runs for 8 wickets and ultimately led to their victory in the tournament, where they lifted the Cricket World Cup trophy for the very first time.

Kapil Dev’s innings of 175 not out was the highest individual score in a Cricket World Cup for a batter coming in at No. 6 or lower. This record stood until Maxwell from Australia surpassed it against Afghanistan in the ongoing tournament.

At the time, Kapil Dev’s innings was also the highest individual men’s score in a One Day International (ODI).

ALSO READ Zaka Ashraf Names People Who Will Decide Babar Azam’s Future as Captain

Kevin O’Brien: 113 for Ireland v England, 2011 World Cup



In a momentous World Cup match, the skilled middle-order batsman played a pivotal innings that laid the foundation for Ireland’s thrilling maiden ODI triumph against England.

Their impressive chase of a target of 328 runs was led by O’Brien, who achieved his century in just 50 balls, establishing a World Cup record at that time. O’Brien’s remarkable performance continued as he went on to score 113 runs from 63 deliveries, featuring six sixes and 13 fours, thus playing a crucial role in orchestrating what was then considered the highest successful run chase in ODI history.