Outbound PIA Aircraft Collides With a Dog on Runway

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 8, 2023 | 12:17 pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is already mired in economic turmoil as it faced operational challenges due to the suspension of fuel supply from the Pakistan State Oil (PSO) in the last few weeks.

Several aircraft of the national flag carrier have already been grounded on account of various reasons. Inadequate safety arrangements near runways aren’t helping to ensure PIA’s fleet remains in working condition.

In a recent incident, a dog hit a PIA plane right before take off at Sialkot Airport. Fortunately, the Dubai-bound aircraft did not sustain any damage. However, the dog was killed on the spot.

The pilot informed the control tower about the incident and proceeded with the flight. The management has served show cause notices to people responsible to ensure seamless take offs.

A similar event was reported at Islamabad Airport last week. A wild boar collided with a landing aircraft of a private airline. The flight was coming to Islamabad from Dubai.

The pilot also informed about the incident to the authorities, prompting a thorough inspection of the plane and investigation into dereliction of duty by the staff deployed at the airport runway.

>