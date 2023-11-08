Pakistan Football Team Unveils Striking New Kit [Video & Image]

The Pakistan football team has unveiled their new kit for their upcoming World Cup qualifier match against Saudi Arabia. The kit, manufactured by GymArmour, is a bold and modern design that features the national colors of Pakistan, green and gold.

The home kit is predominantly green with accents of gold in between. The kit features the GymArmour logo and the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) logo on the chest. The away kit, which will be worn against Saudi Arabia will be unveiled in due time.

GymArmour revealed the kit on their social media platforms, with the caption, “Wings of Passion: The Rise of the Shaheens”.

"Wings of Passion: The Rise of the Shaheens" The revival of Pakistani football is not just about the game itself; it is about a nation coming together, bridging divides, and celebrating its diversity. New Home kit! Available soon on https://t.co/8L9vgONnM9 pic.twitter.com/U5f7f6wFIQ — Gym Armour (@GymArmourPK) November 8, 2023

The new kit is a welcome change for the Pakistan football team, who have been donning the previous jersey for a number of years.

The Shaheens will face off against Saudi Arabia in their first match of the 2nd round of qualifiers. After facing the Asian powerhouse in their den, Pakistan is set to host Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad on the 21st of November 2023.

Pakistan created history as they defeated Cambodia in the first round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, qualifying for the 2n round for the first time in their history.