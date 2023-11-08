RDA Makes Biometric Verification Mandatory for Transfer of Property

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) have signed an agreement for the implementation of biometric verification services for the transfer of properties.

During a meeting, chaired by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatha, the RDA’s governing body green-lit the agreement.

Furthermore, it also approved an MoU signed by the civic authority and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for the implementation of the e-filing and office automation system (EFOAS) to make biometric verifications mandatory for all buyers and sellers.

The meeting was also attended by DG RDA, Mohammad Saif Anwar Jappa, the WASA chief, officials from the Finance Department, the deputy commissioner’s office and other officials.

Liaquat Ali Chatha said that the agreement between NADRA and RDA would help ensure the transparent transfer of properties. Similarly, he also lauded the authority’s plans for the implementation of EFOAS.

The EFOAS role in efficiently managing daily official tasks and the transition to a paperless office environment in the public sector was also highlighted during the meeting. Additionally, it will provide digital access to all correspondence 24/7.

The reserve prices of billboards and the RDA parking plaza, determined by the price assessment committee, were also approved during the meeting. The civic body expects an increase of 100% in its revenue generation.

The meeting raised no objections over a recent decision of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), which states that the processing of housing schemes and commercial buildings located within the limits of Islamabad, as identified by the Survey of Pakistan, would be handled by the federal authority.

Moreover, RDA will refund the fees it collected for building plans that are currently under review.