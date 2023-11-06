Samsung’s New 50MP Phone Camera Brings Improved Focus and Tracking

The 50MP ISOCELL GNK sensor can capture images with a dynamic range of up to 120 dB and in Pro mode, it can capture 14-bit RAW images. The sensor can handle 8K 30fps videos without losing too much field of view.

HDR videos and 1080p footage at 240fps are also supported. Samsung hasn’t disclosed which phones will get the new sensor first, but we will likely see the first phones employing the ISOCELL GNK next year.

Since it is not a flagship-grade sensor, we expect to see this sensor on upper mid-range phones as well as some budget phones. This means it will likely make its way to the likes of Galaxy A series of phones.

Galaxy S24 Ultra’s 200MP Sensor

As for the upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup, it is expected to feature a brand new 200MP camera sensor. Since that camera will be backed by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, it will also have improved image results by default.

Samsung has already teased the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s camera capabilities in a video posted 10 days ago.

The video talks about several new software features for the camera setup including Zoom Anyplace for improved 4K zoom that can automatically track subjects and keep them in focus.

Additionally, E2E (end-to-end) AI Remosaic aims to increase capture speed with less processing time and improved image quality.