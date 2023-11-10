Affordable Infinix Smart 8 Launched

Infinix has recently unveiled its latest smartphone, the Infinix Smart 8, positioning itself as a worthy successor to the Smart 7 launched earlier in February. This new model shares many similarities with the Tecno Pop 8, which is expected given that both brands are part of Transsion Holdings.

Display and Design

The Infinix Smart 8 boasts an impressive IPS LCD display, offering HD+ resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The screen features a modern punch-hole cutout, enhanced with a Dynamic Island-like overlay that provides updates on the phone’s status and charging information.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Infinix Smart 8 is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. This storage is expandable via a microSD card slot, providing ample space for apps and media.

Camera

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the 13MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture, accompanied by a VGA depth sensor and an LED flash. These features combine to offer a versatile photography experience.

OS and Battery Life

The device runs on Android 13, topped with Infinix’s own XOS 13 interface. A significant highlight of the Infinix Smart 8 is its robust 5,000 mAh battery, supported by 10W charging, ensuring prolonged usage times.

Pricing

The Infinix Smart 8 is available in four elegant colors: Timber Black, Galaxy White, Crystal Green, and Shiny Gold. It is priced at NGN 82,000 (approximately $105) in Nigeria, where it is already available for purchase.

Infinix Smart 8 Specifications