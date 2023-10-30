Tecno Pop 8 Launched with 90Hz Screen and 5,000 mAh Battery for Below $100

Tecno has introduced a new addition to its entry-level Pop series with the Tecno Pop 8.

This device succeeds the Pop 7 and comes with several notable improvements, including a 90Hz display, enhanced cameras, and increased RAM and storage capacity.

The Pop 8 features a 6.6-inch LCD with a 720p resolution and a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It includes an 8MP front-facing camera nestled within a punch-hole cutout, accompanied by dual flash units at the top.

Tecno has also introduced its Dynamic Port feature, utilizing the area surrounding the punch-hole cutout to provide useful notifications, charging status, and call information, just like the iPhone’s Dynamic Island.

The device is powered by Unisoc’s T606 chipset, combined with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB or 128 GB of expandable storage through the microSD card slot. It runs on Android 13 (Go edition) on the software side, and the battery capacity is 5,000 mAh, supporting 10W charging.

On the back, you’ll find a 13MP primary camera, accompanied by an AI camera. Notably, there’s a third cutout housing an LED flash, and interestingly, there’s a smaller flash positioned just above it.

The Tecno Pop 8 is available in a range of colors, including Mystery White, Alpenglow Gold, Magic Skin, and Gravity Black. Pricing and availability details have not been disclosed at this time, but leaks suggest an initial price point of around only $85 in India. It will most likely cost a little more in other regions.

Tecno Pop 8 Specifications