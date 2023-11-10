Babar Azam Reveals Plan to Win Against England and Qualify for Semi-Final

Pakistan’s team is gearing up for a crucial World Cup match against England, marking their last fixture in the tournament. Captain Babar Azam appears confident in their ability to secure victory, considering the current run rate scenarios.

During a press conference today, Babar Azam shared that we have a plan for the net run-rate and will try to execute it.

Babar Azam said, “We have a plan for net run-rate and will try to execute it. We have planned on how to play the first 10 overs and what to do after that. If Fakhar Zaman plays for 20-30 overs, we can achieve what’s required.”

He added, “The role of Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan will also be important during the match.”

Babar Azam responded to former cricketers who had criticized both his performance and captaincy in the mega event.

He said, “There is no pressure on me. I was performing and leading the side for the past three years as well. It is easy to say things while sitting on TV. People who want to advise me can contact me on my number.”

When questioned about the factors contributing to Pakistan’s performance in the tournament, Babar declined to assign blame to any individual and emphasized that the team failed to perform cohesively.

Babar went on to express their commitment to extracting valuable lessons from the mistakes made during the tournament.

Furthermore, Babar also conveyed that we cannot attribute our performance solely to the number of runs scored in bowling or the runs lost in fielding. As a team, we failed to execute the plan and did not play according to the requirements, encompassing bowling, batting, and fielding.

Tomorrow’s game could be the final World Cup fixture, determining whether Pakistan qualifies for the semi-final spot. To secure a spot, they need to beat England by a significant margin of 287 runs. Alternatively, if they choose to chase, they face the highly improbable task of doing so in 2.5 overs.