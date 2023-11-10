Former Indian Cricketer Akash Chopra Mocks ‘Qudrat Ka Nizaam’

Former Indian cricketer Akash Chopra ridiculed the Pakistan cricket team after reports surfaced that Pakistani citizens are facing difficulties in printing passports due to a shortage of laminating paper.

According to the details, Akash Chopra shared that news on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) by posting a mocking tweet stating, “Qudrat Ka Nizam is not working well.

No fuel to fly planes. No lamination paper to print passports.

Qudrat Ka Nizaam isn’t particularly working well. https://t.co/Pcfs93xeXo — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 9, 2023

Earlier, Afghan cricketers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Naveen-ul-Haq also mocked the Pakistan cricket team on their Instagram stories, highlighting the precarious position of the Pakistan team, which is on the brink of elimination from the 2023 World Cup.

It should be noted that after New Zealand secured a comfortable victory over Sri Lanka by 5 wickets, Pakistan is now on the verge of being eliminated from the tournament.

Pakistan will play their last fixture against England tomorrow. The Green Shirts need to win by a huge margin of 280+ runs or chase in 4-5 overs to qualify for their spot in the semi-final. These scenarios are highly unlikely for Pakistan to complete.

On the other side, England also needs a must-win situation against Pakistan to keep their chances alive for the Champions Trophy 2025. They must secure two crucial points to qualify for the Champions Trophy.