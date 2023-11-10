Melbourne Stars Launch ‘Pakistan Bay’ at MCG as 2 Pakistanis Stars Join the Franchise

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has returned to the Melbourne Stars for the upcoming Big Bash League season 13 (BBL 13), joining spinner Usama Mir.

To celebrate the return of these fan favorites, the Melbourne Stars have introduced a special seating area called “Pakistan Bay” at level 1 of the Melbourne Cricket Ground for the upcoming BBL season.

Join the House of Rauf 🇵🇰 To celebrate Haris Rauf's return to the Stars for #BBL13 we're launching a Pakistan Stars member bay at our first three MCG games this summer! Secure your seat in the Level 1 member bay now ⏬ https://t.co/v1GX4jRdTt#SeeYouAtTheG pic.twitter.com/BZE6HpdwFk — Melbourne Stars (@StarsBBL) November 9, 2023

Melbourne Stars fans will have the opportunity to occupy Pakistan Bay and witness the first three home matches scheduled for December 13, January 2, and January 6 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Cricket enthusiasts who acquire memberships will be granted access to watch the matches from the comfort of Pakistan Bay at the MCG. Additionally, the sale of exclusive MCG seats, labeled as Pakistan Bay, has also commenced.

It should be noted that Haris Rauf, who played for the Melbourne Stars in the 2019-20 BBL season, is set to make a return. During that season, he made a significant impact by claiming 20 wickets in just 10 matches, including a famous hat-trick.

ALSO READ Afghan Cricketers Mock Pakistan Team on Instagram [Images]

The anticipation is high among the franchise management and fans of the Melbourne Stars upon learning about Haris Rauf’s return. Facing Haris Rauf in Australian pitches is known to be challenging, and he is expected to thrive in these conditions.