Afghan Cricketers Mock Pakistan Team on Instagram [Images]

After New Zealand secured a convincing 5-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, Afghan cricketers Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Mohammad Nabi posted cryptic Instagram stories that seemed to target Pakistani fans.

Afghanistan cricketers shared illogical stories following New Zealand’s victory, which has placed Pakistan on the brink of elimination from the 2023 World Cup.

Here are the Instagram stories that Afghan cricketers posted.

Naveen-ul-Haq posted and wrote on his story, “Footwork, no footwork, but………………..Program Abhy sahi see warh gaya.”

Then Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz shared the same story from Naveen and posted it on their Instagram story timeline.

Afghanistan’s chances of advancing in the tournament are virtually eliminated. Despite a prime opportunity to make history in their last match against Australia, Glen Maxwell, relying solely on individual effort and displaying minimal footwork, astonishingly led the Aussies to victory.

Meanwhile, Pakistani fans were displeased and took to social media to express their frustration, criticizing the three Afghanistan players for their Instagram stories that have stirred controversy.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) uploaded a training video of Pakistan’s team, showcasing their attempt to emulate Glenn Maxwell’s batting style, particularly his minimal use of footwork during his match-winning innings against Afghanistan.

It is obvious that Afghan cricketers are unhappy with a video in which Pakistani players are imitating the training style of Glenn Maxwell.

Pakistan needs to win against England by a significant margin of 280 runs or more, or alternatively, chase the target within 4-5 overs to qualify for the semi-final.

However, Afghanistan has also been given an improbable scenario where they need to beat South Africa by 438 runs. These scenarios seem highly unlikely, and it’s unnecessary for Afghanistan to taunt Pakistan, especially considering that Afghanistan is also almost out of the tournament as well.