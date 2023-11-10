Pakistan Football Team Trains Hard Ahead of Clash With Saudi Arabia [Images]

In preparation for their upcoming clash against Saudi Arabia in the second round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers on 16 November, the Pakistan Football Team engaged in a rigorous training session at the Naseer Bunda Hockey Stadium in Islamabad today.

The team, under the guidance of Coach Stephen Constantine, explored potential formations, with the 4-4-2 or 4-4-1-1 setups emerging as likely choices.

Noteworthy was the emphasis on midfield defending, as Constantine emphasized the crucial role of Alamgir Ghazi, a creative midfielder, in defensive maneuvers.

Mamoon Moosa is expected to partner with Abdullah Iqbal, while Shayak Dost’s prominence in practice suggests a probable starting position.

Rao Umer Hayat is likely to feature as a right mid instead of his customary right full-back role.

The attacking duo of Fareed Ullah and Imran Kayani is anticipated, with Mohib Afridi potentially serving as the third-choice center-back.

Here are some of the visuals from the training session.

These observations, gleaned from the sidelines, are subject to Coach Constantine’s final decisions regarding the formation and starting XI.

The Shaheens’ journey into the second round follows a historic victory against Cambodia in the first round, marking Pakistan’s inaugural qualification for this stage.

The team will travel to Saudi Arabia before hosting Tajikistan at Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad, on November 21, 2023.