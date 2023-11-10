PTA Allows Telcos to Levy SIM Disowning Charge of up to Rs. 200

By ProPK Staff | Published Nov 10, 2023 | 6:20 pm

📢 For the latest Tech & Telecom news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Cellular mobile operators in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) & Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) may levy a “SIM Disowning Charge” of up to Rs. 200 on SIMs having a retention period of less than six months effective from January 1, 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Friday.

PTA pointed out that to check the status of registered SIMs, consumers can use a number of methods. They include visiting the website of the SIM Information System or sending an SMS with a CNIC number (without dashes) to 668.

ALSO READ

Furthermore, all consumers are advised to disown or return unnecessary SIMs, free of charge, latest by December 31, 2023. By doing so, consumers can avoid SIM disowning charges and contribute towards responsible usage of SIMs.

A one-time waiver against the SIM disowning charge will be granted in cases of illegal SIM issuance without the knowledge or consent of the consumer.

In its statement, PTA said it is committed to national safety and security while ensuring uninterrupted quality services to all telecom consumers.

ProPK Staff

lens

RADAR Pakistan Turns One: Spotify Launches RADAR Festival Showcasing Remarkable Growth in Local Music
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>