PTA Allows Telcos to Levy SIM Disowning Charge of up to Rs. 200

Cellular mobile operators in Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) & Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) may levy a “SIM Disowning Charge” of up to Rs. 200 on SIMs having a retention period of less than six months effective from January 1, 2024, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced on Friday.

PTA pointed out that to check the status of registered SIMs, consumers can use a number of methods. They include visiting the website of the SIM Information System or sending an SMS with a CNIC number (without dashes) to 668.

ALSO READ Ministry of IT Prepares Policy Draft on Blocking Phones of Installment Defaulters

Furthermore, all consumers are advised to disown or return unnecessary SIMs, free of charge, latest by December 31, 2023. By doing so, consumers can avoid SIM disowning charges and contribute towards responsible usage of SIMs.

A one-time waiver against the SIM disowning charge will be granted in cases of illegal SIM issuance without the knowledge or consent of the consumer.

In its statement, PTA said it is committed to national safety and security while ensuring uninterrupted quality services to all telecom consumers.