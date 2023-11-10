Xiaomi Unveils the Ultra-Affordable Redmi 13C

Xiaomi has officially launched the Redmi 13 series, beginning with the Redmi 13C, which is now available for purchase in Nigeria as the series’ introductory model. This global release is further confirmed by a recent Amazon US listing.

Design and Display

The Redmi 13C features a sleek design with a thickness of just 8.1mm and a weight of 192g, making it both slim and lightweight. The phone sports a large 6.74-inch display, offering a resolution of 720×1600 pixels. This screen size and resolution combination promises a comfortable viewing experience for users.

Performance and Storage

Under the hood, the Redmi 13C is powered by Android 13, coupled with Xiaomi’s MIUI 14 interface. This combination ensures a smooth and user-friendly experience. The device is equipped with the Helio G85 chipset, which is paired with options of 4GB to 8GB of RAM. For storage, users can choose between 128GB and 256GB variants, and there’s also support for microSDXC, providing ample space for apps, media, and other data.

Camera

In terms of photography, the Redmi 13C boasts a 50MP main camera, capable of recording videos at 1080p. This camera setup is designed to deliver high-quality photos and videos, making it suitable for everyday photography needs.

Battery

The device is backed by a robust 5000mAh Li-Po battery, ensuring that it can last through a day of regular use without the need for frequent recharging.

ALSO READ Possible Redmi K70 Appears at MediaTek’s Launch Event

Availability and Pricing

As of its release, the Xiaomi Redmi 13C is available for purchase in Nigeria, with plans for a broader global rollout. The pricing for the base model (4GB RAM and 128GB storage) is set at NGN 98,100 (approximately €114 or INR 10,170), while the higher-end variant (8GB RAM and 256GB storage) is priced at NGN 108,100 (around €125 or INR 11,200).

Specifications: