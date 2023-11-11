Samsung’s Cheaper Foldable Could Cost as Low as $400

Samsung aims to broaden its foldable range into the midrange segment, as indicated by a TrendForce report. This goes along with long-standing rumors pointing towards a cheaper foldable phone in Samsung’s lineups.

The plan is to unveil a midrange foldable device next year, aligning with earlier speculations. However, the specific form factor remains uncertain, with speculation leaning towards the possibility of a clamshell design, potentially named the Galaxy Z Flip 6 FE, featuring scaled-down specifications. The report also suggests that Huawei is considering the introduction of a more competitively-priced foldable device in the near future.

As per a tipster on Twitter, Samsung has established a price target of $400 to $500 for its upcoming midrange foldable. Even when factoring in VAT, European consumers can expect a foldable priced around €650. This remains an impressive cost, especially considering that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 starts at just under €800.

This would make it the cheapest foldable in the market and it would certainly kickstart a new market of affordable foldables as rival companies start to join in. Motorola already has a cheaper version of its clamshell foldable and as mentioned earlier, Huawei is considering a similar phone too.

Galaxy S24

For now, Samsung is prepping to launch the Galaxy S24 family. There is no word on a launch date yet, but reports claim that the announcement is going to take place in January, which is usually when Samsung unveils its new S series phones.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 lineup is expected to include the standard S24, the S24+, and the S24 Ultra. These phones will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in some regions while the Exynos 2400 will star in other countries with similar hardware capabilities.

These phones will also debut Samsung’s very own AI chatbot Gauss which is meant to be a rival to ChatGPT.