HEC Finally Gets a Permanent Executive Director After Over 5 Years

Renowned education expert Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum has been appointed as the permanent Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission.

According to details, the former Vice-Chancellor of Gujarat University and Allama Iqbal Open University, Professor Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum, known for his expertise in education and administration, has been appointed as the permanent Executive Director of the Higher Education Commission.

Reportedly, a search committee shortlisted a total of 18 candidates, with Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum securing the top position with 72 points, making him the most qualified for the post of Executive Director.

A search committee was established, including the Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Acting ED, Secretary of Science and Technology, Federal Education Secretary, and a prominent education expert.

After careful consideration of the promising candidates, the HEC Board has approved Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s appointment as the Executive Director.

The position of HEC’s permanent ED had been running on an interim basis since October 2018, and the recent appointment brings a formal end to this arrangement.

It is anticipated that under the leadership of HEC Chairman Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s appointment will contribute to further progress for the Higher Education Commission.

