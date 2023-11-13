Redmi K70 Design Confirmed Via Leaked Marketing Images

Redmi K70 series is expected to break cover in China later this month, which is why we are starting to see frequent leaks. After schematics and mock renders, the phone has appeared in leaked marketing images confirming its design.

The image below shows Redmi K70’s rear design including its square-shaped triple camera layout, white paint job, and shiny metal sides.

Other than the standard K70, we will also get K70 Pro and K70e in the lineup, at least initially. The rest of the phones will have the same overall design, but subtle changes here and there. The K70 Pro has also appeared in a leaked render but in a black variant.

Since it is a close-up image of the K70 Pro, we can easily tell that the camera is labeled as “50MP”. The top of the phone has a microphone, an IR blaster, and a speaker grille. The bottom will have another speaker, a microphone, a USB C port, and a SIM slot.

Rumored Specifications

According to various sources, Redmi K70 and K70 Pro are slated to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, respectively. Conversely, Redmi K70e is rumored to be equipped with the Dimensity 8300 chipset.

Both devices will sport an OLED panel with a flat design. The K70 is anticipated to support a 1.5K resolution, while the Pro variant will offer an enhanced 2K resolution.

In terms of software, Redmi K70 lineup is expected to run on HyperOS-based Android 14. K70 may house a robust 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, while the Pro variant is set to pack a slightly larger 5,120 mAh battery with the same 120W fast charging capability.

On the other hand, K70e is rumored to feature a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W charging. The launch of the K70 lineup is anticipated by the end of November.