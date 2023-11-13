Young Journalist Exposes Mafia Exploiting Talented Cricketers in Balochistan

Sports journalist Ahmer Najeeb exposed a cricket mafia operating in the Quetta region, where three players unjustly exploited numerous talented young boys.

During a discussion on a local sports show, Ahmer Najeeb highlighted Mohammad Junaid as a skilled all-rounder, emphasizing his abilities as a left-arm spinner and a capable batsman. Despite his contributions, Junaid wasn’t given due consideration, even though he had played for Quetta Gladiators.

I have exposed mafia in Quetta cricket region in which 3 culprits did Injustice to many young talented boys For sake of betterment of cricket, re-tweet it as much as possible to expose this mafia further. pic.twitter.com/N8PPhVJnIZ — Ahmer Najeeb Satti (@AhmerNajeeb) November 12, 2023

Ahmer Najeeb said, “Mohammad Junaid is a potentially talented cricketer, a left-arm spinner, and a hard-hitting batter. He was a part of the Pakistan Shaheens for a few months. However, the Quetta region did not even select him among the 30 players for their region.”

He added, ” He took 23 wickets in 11 matches and also scored 190 runs, including his 87-run innings in the Pakistan Cup last year. ‘Shame on You’, Quetta Cricket Association you ruined him.”

Ahmer highlighted another player, a wicketkeeper-batsman named Hidayatullah. Hidayatullah has represented Pakistan at the U17 and U19 levels and boasts one of the best track records in inter-district cricket. Unfortunately, he was sidelined in the Quetta Region due to political reasons.

He criticized the junior selection committee of the Quetta cricket team, which included Shoaib Khan, Haroon Rasheed, Shahid Nazeer, and Arshad Khan.

Ahmer also criticized the decision to replace Shoaib Khan, who was doing well, with Sanaullah, a selector who allegedly didn’t know much about cricket.

He strongly expressed his disappointment, saying “Shame on You” to Murad Ismael and Sanaullah, blaming them for the downfall of Pakistan cricket.