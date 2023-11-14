Abdul Razzaq Sparks Controversy With Bold Remarks on Aishwarya Rai [Video]

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq has sparked controversy with his recent remarks about Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai. These remarks were made during a media interaction attended by former cricketers from Pakistan.

According to the details, the session primarily focused on the harsh criticism expressed by former players concerning the Pakistan cricket team’s below-par performance led by Babar Azam in the 2023 ICC World Cup.

ALSO READ Former Indian Captain Kapil Dev Supports Babar Azam After Pakistan’s Disastrous ODI World Cup Campaign

When asked about the team’s performance in the major tournament, Razzaq made a controversial comment about Aishwarya. Interestingly, rather than condemning or interrupting Razzaq’s statements, Shahid Afridi was seen laughing and applauding in response.

Razzaq said, “Younis Khan had good intentions as a captain and it gave me confidence to perform better. Actually, we don’t have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan.”

He added, “If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen.”

Razzaq raised serious concerns about the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and employed a startling analogy to critique their methodology.

He highlighted how Younis Khan’s constructive leadership had instilled confidence in him, motivating an improvement in performance. Nonetheless, he underscored a perceived deficiency in the PCB’s commitment to developing and refining players’ skills.

Meanwhile, Abdul Razzaq made a disparaging statement and offered unsolicited advice to the PCB, comparing the management to Aishwarya Rai, a celebrity with no connection to cricket.