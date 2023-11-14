Cabinet Likely to Allow PPRA Exemption for Import of Urea

The federal cabinet is likely to give an exemption from Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules to the Trading Corporation of Pakistan for the import of 200,000 metric tons of urea.

Sources said that the caretaker prime minister will chair the meeting of the cabinet on Wednesday (tomorrow) in which 10 agenda items will be discussed.

Sources said that the government wants to curtail the shortage of fertilizer during December and January so urea is being imported on government to government basis from Russia and China.

Earlier, the federal government also directed the Petroleum Division to continue the supply of two gas plants to fulfill the requirement for fertilizer in the upcoming season.

Sources said that the Board of Investment will brief the cabinet on Pakistan GCC FTA negotiations held in September this year.

Similarly, the Revenue Division will present a summary on tax on windfall profits of banks earned on foreign exchange transactions during the calendar years 2021 and 2022.

The cabinet is also likely to approve the Hajj Policy. In addition, the cabinet will also take up the summary of placement and removal of names on/from ECL. The ratification of ECC decisions is also on the agenda of cabinet meeting.