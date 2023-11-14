Price of Gold in Pakistan Nears Rs. 213,000 Per Tola After Another Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan increased by Rs. 1,000 per tola on Tuesday to settle at Rs. 212,800.

According to the data released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association (APGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) rose by Rs. 1,000 per tola to Rs. 212,800 while the price of 10 grams registered an increase of Rs. 858 to Rs. 182,442.

ALSO READ Govt Scraps Winter Package For Industries On IMF Demand

The price of the precious metal had increased by Rs. 800 per tola on Monday. This means that in the last two days, the price of gold has jumped by Rs. 1,800 per tola. The increase in price during the current week is in contrast to the last week when the price of gold plummeted by Rs. 3,600 per tola.

In the international market, spot gold was largely unchanged at $1,945.40 per ounce as of 0733 GMT, while the US gold futures were also flat at $1,949.50.