Saudi Arabia’s Star Attacker Salem Al-Dawsari Likely to Miss FIFA World Cup Qualifier Against Pakistan

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Nov 14, 2023 | 12:57 pm

📢 For the latest General & Pakistan news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Saudi Arabia football team’s star forward Salem Al-Dawsari has left the national training camp due to some personal reasons. The forward was awarded the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) ‘Footballer of the Year’ award this year. He penned down his name in history as he became the 6th Saudi player to win it.

ALSO READ

The national camp exit is a big blow to the preparations of Saudi Arabia as they are planning to progress towards the next FIFA World Cup event. It seems highly unlikely that he will play a part in Saudi’s encounter with Pakistan on Thursday.

ALSO READ

Saudi is set to play Pakistan in the 2nd round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The contest will take place at Prince Abdullah bin Jalawi Stadium of Al-Fateh Club in Al-Ahsa in the Eastern Province on 16th November 2023. Saudi released their 28-man squad a few days back, whose forward line was spearheaded by Dawsari.

 

Dawsari’s been having a brilliant season with Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League (SPL). In 13 matches, he has scored 7 times and assisted once, making him stand at number #5 in SPL top-scorer chart. His club Al-Hilal is leading the title race by 4 points. Al-Nasr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo (top-scorer of SPL this season) is challenging Al-Hilal for the title as the season progresses.

Faiz Ahmed

lens

Pop Sensation Billie Eilish Shines on the Cover of Variety Magazine
Read more in lens

proproperty

SHC Stands Firm on DHA Land Dispute, Blocks High-Rise Construction
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>