Babar Azam Expected to Stay Captain of Test Team for Australia Tour

Pakistan men’s cricket team captain Babar Azam has been retained as the captain of the Test side, according to sources. Reportedly, Babar Azam has been retained although there were rumors that top-order batter Shan Masood or ex-captain Sarfraz Ahmed might be nominated as the next captain of the Test side.

ALSO READ Former Pakistani Fast Bowler Emerges as Favorite for Chief Selector

Babar scored four half-centuries in the ongoing 2023 ICC ODI World Cup (WC) in India. Pakistan won 4 and lost 5 matches in the WC. Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has shown trust in Babar’s man-management skills for the upcoming tour of Australia, where Pakistan will play 3 Test matches in Perth, Melbourne, and Sydney.

The current all-format captain was invited by PCB Management Committee (MC) Chairperson Zaka Ashraf for a review meeting at PCB’s headquarters (HQ) in Lahore. The meeting lasted for around an hour before Azam was seen leaving the HQs in his car.

ALSO READ Azhar Ali Advises PCB to Back Babar Azam Despite World Cup Exit

Pakistan’s next cricket assignment is on 14th December 2023, when they face the mighty Aussies at Perth Stadium for the initiation of a 3-match Test series. The match will begin on 4:30 AM (Pakistan state time). The squad for the series will be announced in the upcoming days.