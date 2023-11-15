Former Pakistani Fast Bowler Emerges as Favorite for Chief Selector

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman of the Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, is considering appointing Wahab Riaz as the Chief Selector, deeming him the strongest candidate for the position.

According to sources, the PCB chief is also considering Younis Khan or Mohammad Hafeez as the candidates for the new chief selector position, however, Wahab Riaz emerges as the most formidable candidate for the role.

Former Pakistani cricketers Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Wahab Riaz, and Sohail Tanvir met with Zaka Ashraf on Tuesday at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

PCB is set to announce the new selection committee, which will engage in discussions on the composition of the Test squad from November 20 to 24. Simultaneously, a training camp will be established to bring in players who have showcased exceptional performances in domestic cricket.

Following the Australian Test tour, Pakistan is scheduled to participate in 19 T20Is in preparation for the T20 World Cup in June, to be held in the West Indies and the USA.

Pakistan secured their lone T20 World Cup victory in 2009 under the captaincy of Younis Khan. Meanwhile, Mohammad Hafeez, with an impressive captaincy record in T20 cricket, adds to the team’s leadership strength.

An official announcement regarding the new selection committee is anticipated soon as the decision-making process progresses.