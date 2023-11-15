Production of Petroleum Products Up 14% in First Quarter of FY24

The petroleum products production witnessed an increase of 13.82 percent during July-September 2023-24 as its indices went up to 93.16 from 81.84 during July-September 2022-23, says Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

High-speed diesel witnessed 25.21 percent growth as its output remained 1.340 billion litres in July-September 2023-24 compared to 1.070 billion liters in July-September 2022-23.

ALSO READ Large Scale Manufacturing Output Expands by 1% in September 2023

Furnace oil witnessed 13.90 growth in output and remained 624.920 million litres in July-September 2023-24 compared to 548.675 million litres in July-September 2022-23. Jet fuel oil witnessed a negative growth of 17.27 percent and remained 183.409 million litres in July-September 2023-24 compared to 221.689 million litres in July-September 2022-23.

Kerosene oil witnessed 8.68 percent negative growth in July-September 2023-24 and remained 24.805 million litres compared to 27.162 million litres.

According to the PBS data, cement production witnessed 15.38 per cent growth in July-September 2023-24 and remained 10.528 million tons compared to 9.125 million tons in July-September 2022-23.