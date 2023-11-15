Sindh Govt Planning to Increase Medical College Fees by a Massive 50%

The medical colleges and universities of Sindh have asked for a significant increase of up to 50% in the fees of students for the next academic session.

The suggestion to increase the fees was put forward during a meeting chaired by the Caretaker Health Minister Dr Saad Niaz on Tuesday.

ALSO READ LHC Orders Closure of All Schools, Colleges and Universities On Saturdays

During the meeting, the representatives of the medical colleges and universities demanded a 50% increase in the admission and academic session fees due to inflation.

The caretaker minister heard their suggestion and ordered the concerned official to move a summary in this regard for the approval of the provincial cabinet.

ALSO READ Federal Board Makes Major Changes to Matric and Inter Practical Exams

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the upcoming Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT). It was decided to strictly deal with students who are caught cheating during the exam.

The Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) would be approached and a ban of one-year would be suggested for such students. The representatives of the medical institutions were given one week to submit a draft of the admission prospectus.