You Can Eat this New Chocolate Xbox Controller

Xbox and Warner Bros. Pictures have joined forces to create a chocolate-themed gaming venture in conjunction with the upcoming movie “Wonka.”

As part of this partnership, Xbox has made a new console based on the fictional character Willy Wonka, so it is made to look like a giant chocolate bar. It also comes with a fully edible controller made out of chocolate.

The limited edition Wonka Xbox is being offered through a prize draw. You can enter the lucky draw by following Xbox on X (formerly Twitter) and retweeting the official giveaway tweet. The giveaway has been open since November 13, 2023, and will last until December 14, 2023.

Named the “ChocBox,” this package not only includes a burgundy Xbox Wireless Controller inspired by Wonka’s iconic coat but also showcases five distinct chocolate truffle variations.

The “Achievement Hunting” truffle is crafted with energy-boosting ingredients, ideal for prolonged gaming sessions. For those seeking quick reflexes, the “Button Masher” truffle boasts bold espresso flavors. “Your Citrus Sidekick” combines chocolate and orange for a burst of flavor, drawing inspiration from the diverse games on Xbox Game Pass.

Adding a touch of excitement and sweet rewards, the “Xtra Kick” truffle introduces a hint of heat. Lastly, the “Wonka for the Win” truffle keeps it simple, delivering pure, decadent chocolate joy.

Xbox is also bringing the Wonka theme to Microsoft Experience centers in New York, London, and Sydney. These venues will include a puzzle box resembling Wonka’s suitcase and the opportunity to win exclusive Xbox giveaways.

Directed by Paul King, “Wonka” is set to hit international cinemas and IMAX on December 6th, with a nationwide release following on December 7th. This film delves into the origin story of Willy Wonka, portrayed by actor Timothée Chalamet, showcasing him as the world’s preeminent inventor, magician, and chocolate maker.