Valve is Already Hinting at a Steam Deck 2

Steam Deck OLED just came out as an update over the original Steam Deck with several upgrades such as a better screen and battery life. Valve also slashed prices on the original following this update.

Steam Deck OLED is by no means a successor to the original, however, a true follow-up handheld is coming in a few years, according to Valve.

In a recent interview with Gizmodo, Lawrence Yang, Valve’s UX designer revealed that the company is currently working on the Steam Deck 2, but it’s not quite ready just yet. Hence, it could be 2-3 years before the successor console comes out.

Yang adds that the Steam Deck 2 would require a significant “generational increase in performance” before it is worthy of the “2” title.

The company is presently holding off on progressing with the Steam Deck 2, awaiting advancements in chip technology. Yang envisions that within the next two to three years, a suitable chip will emerge for the development of the next-generation handheld gaming device.

This implies that the release of a definitive Steam Deck 2 is still at least a couple of years away. Nevertheless, Yang affirms that Valve is dedicated to supporting the current Steam Deck models, both the OLED and LCD variants. They intend to roll out regular updates to enhance user experience and address any persisting issues.

Yang also acknowledged the critiques surrounding the original Steam Deck, highlighting that they align with the company’s internal list of improvements.

He clarified that the design of the Deck had to incorporate compromises owing to time constraints, cost considerations, and the challenges posed by the “supply chain nightmare” that characterized late 2021.

Nintendo Switch 2 is expected to debut in late 2024 and since the Steam Deck 2 is coming years after that, we have high expectations from it.