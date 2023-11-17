Shoaib Malik Makes Himself Available for National T20 Cup in a Bid to Represent Pakistan Again

Former captain and veteran all-rounder, Shoaib Malik, has given up his contract with the New York Strikers in the Abu Dhabi T10 to play the National T20 Cup.

The National T20 Cup is set to kick off from 24 November. The Strikers have replaced Shoaib Malik with Asif Ali. They had picked Shoaib under the ‘Asian Superstar Category.’

Unlike some cricketers, Shoaib Malik has prioritized domestic cricket over league cricket in order to make himself available for selection in the national T20 side ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

The 9th edition of the T20 World Cup will be held in the West Indies and the United States from 4 June to 30 June 2024.

The 41-year-old played last donned the Green Shirt in a T20I against Bangladesh on 20 November 2021.

Shoaib Malik played 124 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 2435 runs, which includes 9 half-centuries, at an average of 31.21 and a strike rate of 125.64. He picked 28 wickets at an economy of 7.10.

He is the fourth-highest run-getter for Pakistan, trailing behind Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, and Babar Azam.

Time and again, Shoaib Malik has expressed intentions for a comeback in the national T20 side.

Shoaib Malik’s latest statement in this regard came this month, stating that he is in peak physical condition and is ready to represent Pakistan in the 2024 T20 World Cup. Whenever Pakistan needs him, he’ll be available, Malik concluded.