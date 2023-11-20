Wahab Riaz Announces Squad for Series Against World Champions Australia

The new Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz, has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming red-ball series against Australia.

The Green Shirts will tour Australia, where they will play a three-test series against Australia. The tour also includes a warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI.

Pakistan Squad

Shan Masood (c) Imam-ul-Haq Abdullah Shafique Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (wk) Mohammad Rizwan Agha Ali Salman Faheem Ashraf Aamer Jamal Shaheen Afridi Khurram Shehzad Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Saim Ayub Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Wasim Jr Nouman Ali

Shan Masood has been newly appointed as the captain for the red-ball format following Babar’s resignation from the captaincy. He will lead the national team in the crucial test series against Australia.

Naseem Shah is currently recovering from his injury, which caused him to miss the World Cup 2023. Unfortunately, he will also be unavailable for the upcoming Australia tour.

Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack alongside Hasan Ali.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia is set to kick off at 7:20 AM in Pakistan on December 14. The subsequent two Tests, as well as a 4-day warm-up match, are slated to begin at 4:30 AM.

The highly anticipated Boxing Day Test between the two teams is scheduled to unfold at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to December 30. The third and concluding match is poised to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, commencing on January 3, 2024.

Here is the schedule for Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2023–24.