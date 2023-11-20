Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Wahab Riaz Announces Squad for Series Against World Champions Australia

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Nov 20, 2023 | 4:22 pm

The new Chief Selector, Wahab Riaz, has announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming red-ball series against Australia.

The Green Shirts will tour Australia, where they will play a three-test series against Australia. The tour also includes a warm-up match against the Prime Minister’s XI.

Pakistan Squad

Shan Masood (c) Imam-ul-Haq Abdullah Shafique Babar Azam Saud Shakeel Sarfraz Ahmed (wk)
Mohammad Rizwan Agha Ali Salman Faheem Ashraf Aamer Jamal Shaheen Afridi Khurram Shehzad
Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Saim Ayub Abrar Ahmed Mohammad Wasim Jr Nouman Ali

 

Shan Masood has been newly appointed as the captain for the red-ball format following Babar’s resignation from the captaincy. He will lead the national team in the crucial test series against Australia.

Naseem Shah is currently recovering from his injury, which caused him to miss the World Cup 2023. Unfortunately, he will also be unavailable for the upcoming Australia tour.

Shaheen Afridi will lead the pace attack alongside Hasan Ali.

The first Test match between Pakistan and Australia is set to kick off at 7:20 AM in Pakistan on December 14. The subsequent two Tests, as well as a 4-day warm-up match, are slated to begin at 4:30 AM.

The highly anticipated Boxing Day Test between the two teams is scheduled to unfold at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to December 30. The third and concluding match is poised to take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground, commencing on January 3, 2024.

Here is the schedule for Pakistan’s tour of Australia in 2023–24.

Format Fixture Date Time Venue
4-day Warm-up Match Pakistan vs. Prime Ministers XI 06 December 2023 4:30 AM Canberra
1st Test Pakistan vs. Australia 14 December 2023 7:20 AM Perth
2nd Test Pakistan vs. Australia 26 December 2023 4:30 AM Melbourne
3rd Test Pakistan vs. Australia 03 January 2024 4:30 AM Sydney

 

>