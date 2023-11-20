TikToker Arrested for Filming in Police Uniform

In Peshawar, the police have arrested a TikToker for uploading videos in a police uniform on social media.

According to the police, the suspect falsely portrayed himself as a police officer, creating videos in a uniform and uploading them on TikTok. While in police custody, the suspect expressed regret for his actions and said that he would refrain from making such videos in the future.

He also issued a message to other TikTokers, advising them not to create videos against police uniforms or the police in any way. The police seized the police uniform as well as the suspect’s smartphone and a case has been registered against him.

Earlier this year, in a similar case, a TikToker got arrested twice in a single day. The first time he was taken into custody for not having ownership documentation for his car. He was brought to the Shah Faisal police station due to this violation.

However, as he awaited his parents to provide the necessary documents, he came up with the idea to record a TikTok video with his feet propped up on the desk.

Subsequently, he was forced to offer an apology on camera as part of his bail conditions. During the video, he was questioned about his identity and place of origin. He narrated the events leading to his arrest at the police station and expressed sincere regret for his actions, emphasizing his plea for a second chance.