Google Maps Gets a Number of Convenient Features

Google Maps has introduced three new features to the navigation app for added convenience. While they don’t add major new functionality, they should make it easier to get around town with your friends.

The first update is a change to Google Maps’ transit directions which makes sure you don’t get on the wrong train. While trains are not common in most cities in Pakistan, this feature should also work with Metro bus stations and the like.

Here is how it looks.

The new transit system will show multiple factors of your commute including an ETA, total trip duration, and the number of transfers you would need. This should help users plan out a route better than before. It will also show where the entrances and exits are for different stations.

This feature will not be immediately available everywhere as Google plans to add support for more cities around the world gradually.

Google is also making it easier to plan trips with friends or family with collaborative lists. This will allow users to create a group and add suggestions for places to visit. Every member of the group will be able to vote on a location to visit.

Lastly, Google Maps is also getting emoji reactions for photos, videos, and reviews. Users can choose from the default set of emojis or create their own blend using AI and Emoji Kitchen. Currently, this feature is the only one being globally rolled out.

In a recent update, it was suggested that Google might be developing a chatbot for Google Maps. This latest addition indicates that the company is gradually building the groundwork for what could potentially become a comprehensive implementation of generative AI.