Javed Miandad Prefers Sarfaraz Ahmed Over Shan Masood As Captain

Javed Miandad has declared Sarfaraz Ahmed more suitable for the role of captaincy than Shan Masood for the upcoming Test series against Australia.

Javed Miandad, the former Pakistani cricket captain, has weighed in on the leadership debate for the upcoming Test series against Australia, asserting that if a change in captaincy was deemed necessary, Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been appointed instead of Shan Masood. Javed Miandad emphasized the significance of experience, deeming Sarfaraz Ahmed’s prior captaincy experience as more vital for the challenging Australian tour.

Miandad expressed his belief that while Shan Masood could potentially contribute as a performer in the Test series, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s leadership acumen and familiarity with the captaincy role would be crucial. According to Miandad, Sarfaraz’s experience could provide stability and strategic insight needed for the team in the tough Australian conditions.

The former captain suggested that considering the demands of the tour, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wealth of experience made him a more suitable choice for leading the team in the Test series against Australia.