Pakistan’s Valorant Team Advances To Quarter-Finals of 2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch

Pakistan’s premier Valorant squad ‘Team Snakes’ progressed to the ‘Round of 16’ stage of the 2023 Red Bull Campus Clutch – World Finals. Snakes played a total of 3 matches today, winning against Aussie Underdogs, KRC Genk Esports, and Team Lemon.

Snakes defeated Aussie Underdogs by 13-9. The second match was against Belgium’s KRC Genk Esports, Snakes won it 13-6. The third and final match was against the Swiss ‘Team Lemon’ which Snakes won comfortably by 13-2.

Team Snakes duelist ‘shooterR’ was the MVP (Most Valuable Player) in all three matches, as he amassed 71 kills across the three Bo1s (Best-of-1). He has previously played for the Indian esports organization ‘Orangutan’.

Red Bull Campus Clutch is an annual esports tournament where university students from 34 countries first play against their own country, and then when the best team of a country is decided, the 34 teams travel to a different country to play against each other.

This year’s tournament is being conducted at Volkswagen Arena, Istanbul from 21 November to 24 November 2023.

Pakistan’s Team Snakes has progressed to the ‘Round of 16’ stage where they will play Chile’s Los Vigentes at 11:30 AM (Pakistan time) tomorrow.