This Friday, You Can Pray Behind Imam-e-Kaaba in Islamabad

Sheikh Saleh Al Humaid, the esteemed guardian of Masjid Al Haram, Islam’s most sacred mosque, arrived in Islamabad for a significant six-day visit aimed at bolstering the fraternal ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

During his stay, Sheikh Saleh is scheduled to engage in discussions with Pakistani leaders and will lead the Friday prayers at Islamabad’s Faisal Mosque, a notable event for the city’s inhabitants who will have the rare opportunity to pray behind the Imam of Masjid Al Haram.

Sheikh Saleh, who also serves as an advisor to the Saudi Royal Court, has held prominent positions in the past, including the head of Saudi Arabia’s Soura Council and President of the High Judiciary Commission. A native of Buraydah, Saudi Arabia, he became a Hafiz-e-Quran at the age of 20 and later earned his Masters and PhD from Umm Al Qurra University in Makkah. He was appointed as an imam at Masjid Al Haram in 1983.

Upon his arrival, a host of dignitaries welcomed Imam-e-Kaaba, including caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti, caretaker Minister for Education Madad Ali Sindhi, Chairman of the Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al Malki, and other senior officials.

Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi, who also holds the position of SAPM on Religious Harmony, emphasized the spiritual and diplomatic importance of Sheikh Saleh’s visit. He remarked that this visit is expected to further the cause of peace, unity, and shared values between the two nations.

This visit is seen as a significant step in strengthening the already close relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, reflecting a deep bond rooted in shared religious and cultural values.