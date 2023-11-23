Pakistan Likely to Get Exciting New Diaspora Footballers for Next Fixtures

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is working towards acquiring the services of three more diaspora players. Ever since Pakistan started to play international matches again, there have been over a dozen diaspora players who have been selected for the national team.

Diaspora players are international players who are linked with Pakistan due to their parents or grandparents. They themselves are born and play football outside Pakistan, but their Pakistani lineage allows them to represent Pakistan.

The three new players in contention for the next international window are Adil Nabi, Mohammad Fazal, and McKeal Abdullah.

Adil Nabi is a West Brom academy graduate who currently plays in Cyprus’s first-division club Doxa Katokopias. He is mostly deployed as an attacking midfielder. Previously, he has represented England’s U-16 and U-17 teams.

Mohammad Fazal plays as a left-back for third-division Swedish club Nordic United. Today, his club will play a match for a place in the second division of Swedish football.

McKeal Abdullah is a forward who represents English fourth-division side Mansfield Town. He won the ‘Academy Player of the Year’ award last season, which led to his promotion to the senior side.

According to sources, Ole Sæter (who plays in Norway’s first division) has no chance of representing the green shirts during the March international window, while there is no update about defensive midfielder Etzaz Hussain’s progress.