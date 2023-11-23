Redmi K70E Appears in Hands On Images With Great Looking Bezels

Yesterday we saw the first official teasers for the Redmi K70E, confirming that the upper mid-range phone is coming by the end of this month in China.

Today the phone has appeared in leaked hands-on images courtesy of notable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station.

The image shows some of the most elegant display bezels on phones these days, slim and symmetrical at the same time. The punch-hole selfie camera, however, is not the smallest. There are no images of the back of the phone yet, so the Redmi K70E’s rear panel design is largely unclear.

The screen is expected to feature a “1.5K” resolution, 1,920 Hz PWM dimming, a peak brightness of 1,800 nits, a 12-bit color depth, and will also house an embedded fingerprint sensor, as shown in the image above.

Redmi has unveiled more details about the K70E, disclosing that it will be equipped with a substantial 5,500 mAh battery and will support rapid 90W wired charging. Remarkably, despite the sizable battery, the phone maintains a slim profile at just 8.05mm thickness.

In previous announcements, Redmi has already confirmed the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 SoC as the powerhouse for the K70E. Additionally, according to earlier speculations, the phone is anticipated to feature a 6.67-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The RAM is expected to be LPDDR5X, offering capacities up to 16GB, while the storage is anticipated to be UFS 4.0, extending up to an impressive 1TB.

Redmi K70E will most likely go global under a different name, but an international launch is likely not happening until early next year.