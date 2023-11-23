Tetra Pak Shares Hope at the 26th Sustainable Development Conference and Expo 2023

Tetra Pak Pakistan, a frontrunner in sustainable food processing and packaging solutions, proudly participated in the 26th Sustainable Development Conference and Expo, held from November 19th to 20th in Islamabad.

The annual flagship event, hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and industry experts to address pressing issues and pave the way for a more sustainable and resilient South Asia.

Under the overarching theme, “Light at the End of the Tunnel: Hope in Times of Despair,” the conference aimed to instill hope and optimism in the face of unprecedented challenges, such as political and economic turmoil, conflicts, climate change, and post-pandemic transformations. Tetra Pak Pakistan actively contributed to the dialogue, emphasizing its commitment to a sustainable and hopeful future.

At the Sustainability Expo, Tetra Pak Pakistan showcased its dedication to recycling with a display featuring a recycled bench made from Tetra Pak cartons. Honorable Chief Guest Senator Sherry Rehman visited the Tetra Pak stall, commending the company’s efforts and expressing positive remarks about Tetra Pak’s recycling journey in Pakistan.

Tetra Pak Pakistan also made special arrangements to apprise the expo visitors about its local partnership with Green Earth Recycling, which started in 2014 and since then has been successfully achieving increasing recycling targets every year by collecting and recycling packaging waste into sellable products such as garden furniture, school desks, roofing solutions, and much more.

The company’s sustainability aspirations and achievements took center stage in the closing Plenary of the Sustainability Expo, reaching a wider audience eager to embrace sustainable practices.

Furthermore, Tetra Pak Pakistan’s Sustainability Manager, Muhammad Bin Shahzad, participated in a Fireside Chat session titled “Sustainable Consumption, Production, and Green Jobs,” shedding light on Tetra Pak’s pivotal role in advancing sustainability in the country.

In the midst of global uncertainties, Tetra Pak remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering sustainability, contributing to a brighter and more resilient South Asia and beyond.