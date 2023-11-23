Zong 4G and ProPakistani Conclude a Thrilling Partnership Following the End of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 comes to a close, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading telecommunications company, and ProPakistani, a prominent technology and entertainment news platform, reflect on a successful and exhilarating partnership that brought unprecedented excitement to cricket enthusiasts across the nation.

Throughout the tournament, Zong 4G and ProPakistani collaborated seamlessly to enhance the cricketing spirit and provide exclusive rewards, including smartphones, food vouchers for exciting deals, and World Cup merchandise, to Zong 4G subscribers through the My Zong App (MZA) on the ProPakistani platform.

The partnership aimed to deliver an engaging and interactive experience, and it undoubtedly succeeded in bringing fans closer to the action on and off the field.

ProPakistani provided a one-stop solution for all World Cup related news and updates. Users had access to live scores, match line-ups and much more throughout the series.

The official spokesperson from Zong 4G expressed gratitude for the successful collaboration, stating: “We are proud to have partnered with ProPakistani for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Cricket is ingrained in the hearts of Pakistanis, and this partnership allowed us to bring a unique and rewarding experience to our valued customers through the My Zong App.”

Akram Ali, Chief Sales Officer at ProPakistani, also shared his thoughts on the partnership’s conclusion, stating: “Partnering with Zong 4G for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 has been an incredible journey. We are pleased to have contributed to the cricketing experience for ProPakistani and Zong 4G audiences. The success of this partnership reinforces our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences to our audience.”

Zong 4G’s commitment to providing unparalleled experiences to its customers was demonstrated through this partnership, making the My Zong App a gateway for cricket enthusiasts to immerse themselves in the excitement of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

As the tournament concludes, Zong 4G and ProPakistani express gratitude to all participants, fans, and supporters who actively engaged in the activities and contributed to the success of this collaboration.