Baseball United's All-Star Showcase in Dubai Piques Pakistani Fans' Interest

Published Nov 24, 2023

Baseball United is hosting an All-Star Showcase baseball event in Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates today. It is the first of its kind in this region; baseball is a popular sport in the United States of America (USA) with the ‘Major League Baseball (MLB)’ league happening yearly.

The sport is catching up in South Asia and Middle Eastern countries as such events have begun to occur.

Kash Shaikh is the Chairperson, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and majority owner of Baseball United. He is the brain behind the United organization and the All-Star event.

Earlier today, he announced that the Pakistani audience can watch the event through the ‘A Sports’ television (TV) channel and ARY ZAP mobile application/website.

The event will start at 8 PM (Pakistan time) and the attraction for Pakistan is that two of the country’s baseball players will be in action.

Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad Shah and Wahid (both play ‘infielder’ position) will play in the event. They will compete with players from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Palestine, etc.

Pakistan’s baseball team has achieved West Asian success in the past few months and is set to compete in the Asian Championship next month.

